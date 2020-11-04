A semi truck hit the guardrail of the southbound number two lane of Interstate 5 near the Westley exit causing the driver to lose control and leave the roadway.
The driver was transported by ground ambulance with moderate injuries.
The southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours to allow crews to clear the truck from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.