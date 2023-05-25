Something for everyone at the crafts and commercial area

More than 100 vendor booths will be set up at this year’s Fiesta. Attendees can browse the wares and find a wide variety of goods.
“That is what we call our Craft and Commercial Area,” said board member Gwendolyn Valentine - Villafana.
“We are still accepting vendors up until May 26. So far, we have a cowboy boot company, we have a henna person, we have hats, sunglasses, crystals, baby clothes, the personalized tumblers, and so much more.”
Meanwhile, the Arts and Crafts show will take place at City Hall.
This show has been a staple of the weekend’s celebrations for years. However, with the recent passing of its former director, Regina Reid, a new organizer has taken charge and will keep the show running despite this recent loss. Arts and Crafts only accepts something from a Patterson resident – no matter what age – literally from toddlers to 100 years old and that is held in City Hall
Kandace Weyhrauch stepped into the leadership position last year after Reid fell ill. The Fiesta Board of Directors asked her to run it, and she agreed, determined to keep it going. She cares deeply about what the display does for the artists in Patterson.
"It's truly to showcase the talent that's homegrown in Patterson,” Weyhrauch said.
“The Fiesta weekend is the time for our community to shine.”
Though the people of Patterson have just as much talent in the arts as any other city, they have few chances to share their work with others in a public setting. The new director stands behind this arts and crafts show that allows them the opportunity to get the recognition they deserve.
While Weyhrauch is attempting to keep this program running the same as it always has, to honor the work of Reid, she has made some minor changes to streamline the process. One new rule states that all entries must have been completed since the last Apricot Fiesta to prevent any pieces from winning year after year.
Additionally, she will be bringing in a new and specially qualified panel to judge the photography entries, separate from the panel looking at the art entries. She said that art and photography are greatly different mediums with different standards, so judging them by the same standard was a bit inaccurate.
The dates for submission are May 30–31 from 5–7 p.m. at City Hall.
A wide variety of categories are available for anything that could be called art or a craft, such as painting, drawing, mixed medium, 3D crafts, and photography. A fee of $2 per entry is required. All submissions will be displayed at City Hall on June 3rd and 4th.
The art is privately judged by a pre-arranged panel of judges. During this time, all the art is judged, and ribbons are awarded and hung.
After the judging, the art gallery is open for public viewing at City Hall's Chambers Conference Room during Apricot Fiesta weekend on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
