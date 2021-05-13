Soroptimist International of Patterson honors local women

More than 30 local women have been surprised upon arriving at their work places this month.
Soroptimist of Patterson have been displaying signs around town to honor local women who support the organization. “If it wasn’t for these women supporting us we could not help other women reach their dreams,” President Juanzette Hunter said.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
According to the Soroptimist International website, “Soroptimist was formed in 1921 in Oakland, California, at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. Our name, loosely translated from the Latin, means best for women. Today, we have about 160,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories. We are one of four federations that make up Soroptimist International, which has clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world.
If you want more information on this project or others please call 209-596-2244
