Soroptimist would like to take the time to say a huge “Thank You!” to everyone who took part in making 2020 and the City so colorful this year, with all that's upon us right now. All of the extra workers, the Chamber’s membership, Board members, City of Patterson employees, and Don Catalano and his wife for all the electrical help and support.
Patterson is a great place to be a part of, we can come together and watch out for things that may put us in harm’s way.
Please be respectful of the trees and wreaths. They have been decorated for everyone to enjoy, not to have the ornaments stolen. This event is planned throughout the year, please consider your actions before destroying the hard work, dedication, and joy of others.
Merry Christmas to all, and please stay safe.
Soroptimist Tree and Wreath Committee
