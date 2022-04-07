Patterson Education Advocacy Committee held a rally in the downtown circle across from City Hall before Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Chants of "save our schools" from the hundreds of people gathered could be heard between the honking of passing cars.
The school district's opposition to recently approved residential development, they say, is due in large part to the lack of mitigation agreements between the district and developers.
The district has also claimed that the city has not enforced certain aspects of the development agreement between the city and developers of Villages of Patterson which has led to developers building houses without first paying their fees.
Executive Vice President and Project Manager for Keystone Corporation Keith Schneider was at City Hall to attend the council meeting. Watching the rally from across the street he expressed concern that his firm was being lumped into the conversation unfairly. Keystone Ranch is a development project of Keystone Corporation, the project area is included in the Zacharias Master Plan.
Without reservation, Schneider said that there will be a mitigation agreement in place for the Zacharias project and that Keystone has every intention of supplying their fair share of fees associated with district development.
A document provided by Schneider states that the 9,000 homes in the Zacharias plan referenced by the district is accurate. However, the plan is phased to be built out over the next 20-30 years and it has yet to receive the necessary annexation. “The new Zacharias annexation developments will not start new construction of homes until November 2024, at the earliest.”
The district confirmed that they have been meeting regularly with Keystone to develop the mitigation agreement and those discussions have been going well. They hope to have an equitable mitigation agreement in place before the council votes on the project's development agreement according to Patterson Joint Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge.
During the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting Menge said, "...we aren’t asking for the city to charge developers more fees or to negotiate for the district."
He went on to tell the council, "We rely on the city [for information regarding active development projects and developers] and ask that the district have a seat at the table…from project inception."
Referring to the district's claim that their response to a Draft EIR wasn't included in a city staff report, Menge requested that council hold off on approving future development until they speak directly to district staff to prevent miscommunication.
City Attorney Nubia Goldstein responded to the rally and Menge's comments after the public comment portion of the meeting. During the non agendized presentation, “First, I think it’s important to have an acknowledgement of the activity that was occurring outside city hall prior to the meeting as it is significant, and I think city staff shares the same response as the city council. As to make sure that the public understands we’re aware of the comments, concerns and statements that have been made and the city is not turning a blind eye to that.”
Sharing concerns about conflicting information voiced by Board of Trustee Ryan Segoviano, Goldstein went on to say, “I think it’s important to know the city staff has, and still, and will continue to work with the school district representatives on the continued commitment, I think from both entities, to meet and not get sidetracked by some of the conflicting and incorrect information that’s been provided out to the public. Unfortunately I think this conflicting information seems to hone in that somehow the city is intentionally pushing the district out of discussions as it relates to development…and that’s simply not true.”
City staff is working on a plan to hold a workshop to inform residents about current development projects as requested by council member Shivaugn Alves. The date of the workshop has not been confirmed but city staff said they are considering the last week of April.
