Food service workers of the Nutrition Department for the Patterson Joint Unified School District were recognized at a special meeting held at the district office on June 15.
California School Employees Association President, Christina Garcia shared these words with the district, “Congratulations to our Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Nutrition Department for receiving the CSEA Patterson Chapter 174 Unsung Heroes Award!! It was our honor to submit our amazing Nutrition Department for the “Unsung Hero Award.” This team has been on the front line during the pandemic and has reported to work every day. They tirelessly make sure that the children of our community received healthy meals during these difficult times. They have welcoming smiles for the families that come on a daily basis. Our Nutrition Department is a family that jumps in for one another whenever needed. We admire the way they connect with every student and get to know them on a personal level. This department is the true definition of “Essential Heroes” and is deserving of this recognition and so much more! CSEA Patterson Chapter 174 couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them, and we are blessed to call them our sisters and brothers!”
Veronica Miranda, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, presented an LCAP – Local Control and Accountability Plan – report on the district’s performance through distance learning. Noting that feedback from the recent parent survey will help the district be better prepared for future distance learning experiences.
The annual budget presented at the previous board meeting was approved. However, pending Gov. Newsom’s state budget that was to be approved on June 15 as well, the final school budget is still unbalanced with the district operating in the red.
Jeff Menge, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, reported that the district is actively working on balancing the budget but are at the disadvantage of not knowing what the state budget will include.
The 2020-2021 school year seems to be on track to open in the fall as usual, according to Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano. There will be some restrictions on buses and classrooms that include the strong recommendation of masks for students when social distancing guidelines can’t be followed. New health and safety protocols for cleaning and disinfecting are being followed in preparation for the new school year. The district will continue to offer distance learning options, including independent study, which Alfano hopes will ease some of the concerns that families may have about sending their students back to school.
The School Board will hold another Special Meeting on July 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the District Office, located at 510 Keystone Boulevard.
