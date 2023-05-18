Sperry Ave construction continues through June

Construction on Sperry Ave. has revved back up again after a delay caused by the rain earlier this month. City of Patterson Capital Projects Manager Tiffany Rodriguez says the project is still expected to be finished on time.
“We anticipate getting the work completed by the end of June,” said Rodriguez.
(The Patterson Irrigator mistakenly reported that the project was due to be completed on April 21. We apologize for the error.)
This project consists of an overlay/road reconstruction with dig outs as needed along Sperry Avenue between American Eagle Avenue and Ward Avenue. The road segment where construction will occur spans approximately half a mile. Prior to overlaying, pavement surfaces with severe conditions will be excavated and reconstructed with aggregate base and asphalt concrete.
“Also, all crosswalks within the project area will be reconstructed to meet the most current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards,” said. Rodriguez.
The work is being performed by JV Lucas Paving after the company came in as the lowest of 8 bids received by the city.
JV Lucas Paving, Inc. $1,525,105.07
Emmett Valley Construction, Inc.$1,586,184.00
QA Constructors $1,624,399.90
United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. $1,644,184.87
Machado & Sons Construction, Inc. $1,768,860.22
Dirt Dynasty, Inc. $1,730,706.00
Knife River Construction $1,822,070.30
George Reed, Inc. $1,925,670.33
The budget for this Project is $ 1,862,897.80
The breakdown of costs is as follows:
$1,525,105.07 Base Bid
$152,510.51 10% Contingency
$185,282.22 Construction Management
Funding sources for this project come from both federal and local government:
$534,361.00 Federal Funding for Construction/Construction Eng. – STBGP (Federal Funds)
$469,230.00 Local City Funds from SB 1
$996,409.00 Local City Funds from Measure L
$2,000,000 Total Funds Available
City engineers say traffic flow in both directions will be maintained at all times. Eastbound and Westbound traffic controls will be in place. Residents will have access to their homes, and emergency vehicles responding to calls will be prioritized through the construction zone. Any complete road closures will be posted in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.