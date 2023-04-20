Sperry Ave gets major upgrade

One of Patterson’s main thoroughfares is getting a $2 million facelift. Construction on Sperry between American Eagle and Ward started on Tuesday, April 19 and is expected to be completed by Friday, April 21. The project is funded in part by Measure L, which is the Transportation Ordinance and Expenditure Plan approved by Stanislaus County voters in 2016. The measure raised the sale tax by ½ cent for 25 years to improve local streets and roads. 

