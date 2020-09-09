Cal Fire, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District and Mountain View Fire Department crews contained a wildfire overnight.
Located near Sperry Avenue and Interstate 5, the fire was sparked by a car fire on Interstate 5.
The fire burned 50 acres and was contained in about two hours thanks to the quick response of local agencies.
Cal Fire was the lead agency and stayed through the night mopping up and monitoring the area.
