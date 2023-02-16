What are you spending your money on these days?
Probably not as much as you used to… We are all feeling the effects of inflation, a quick trip to the grocery store is all it takes. We can pretty easily tell when our money isn’t going as far as it used to, but how can we tell what our spiritual condition is?
Similar to inflation our spiritual poverty is a mess we get ourselves into, and as we can’t print our way out of the money problem, we don’t have the righteousness to make up our deficit before God.
We are often tempted to think of ourselves as not that bad, we usually look at others when making this judgement. The problem with that is, we are not the standard, nor are other people. When it comes to whether we are right in the sight of God, His perfection is the mark.
We should take note of what the Lord said to an ancient church: “Because you say, ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’ and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind and naked…” Rev 3:17.
The word of God says elsewhere, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Rom 3:23. If inflation got really bad, we might have millions of dollars but we wouldn’t be rich. Just like we might think of ourselves as good, but are we rich before God?
So, what is the solution? Well, I’ve heard that precious metal is a trusted hedge against inflation, but if I’ve waited too long to invest, what then?
Let’s look at the verse that follows in Revelation. “I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined in the fire, that you may be rich, and white garments that you may be clothed, that the shame of your nakedness may not be revealed; and anoint your eyes with eye salve that you may see,” Rev 3:18.
How can this poor man with worthless currency buy gold?
How can this wretched man be made right before God? Freely.
Look at the next verse in Romans; “…being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus,” Rom 3:24.
God alone knows our spiritual condition, so we should listen to Him when He speaks. He says, “He who has ears to hear let him hear.”
“Ho! Everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money, come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price. Why do you spend your money for what is not bread, and your wages for what does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance. Incline your ear, and come to Me. Hear, and your soul shall live; And I will make an everlasting covenant with you- The sure mercies of David” Isaiah 55:1-3.
Jesus has the “sure mercies of David,” He is the Son of David of whom the promises were made. Jesus “…died for our sins according to the scriptures, He was buried, and He rose again the third day according to the scriptures.” 1 Cor 15:3,4
He is the risen King and He has forgiveness of sins and life for us. Forgiveness and redemption that He paid for, eternal life that we can’t buy but that He gives freely. We need to hear, repent and believe.
“I Jesus have sent my angel to testify to you these things in the churches. I am the Root and the Offspring of David, the Bright and Morning Star.” And the Spirit and the bride say “Come!” And let him who hears say, “Come!” And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely.” Rev 22:16,17
By Pastor Dale Torres, First Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.