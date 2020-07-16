Just a few weeks after Patterson High school staff and coaches launched the summer workout conditioning program as permitted by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and Stanislaus County Public Health officials, athletes and coaches were asked to stop activity on July 3 pending further notice due to the rising number of cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic this month.
The decision casts uncertainty as to whether the fall sports season will happen at all.
The CIF had remained hopeful that high school athletics would return, but the decision to terminate summer workout activities may indicate otherwise.
The CIF is expected to relay a decision regarding the fate of high school athletics as a whole by July 20.
“As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if fall sports will continue as currently scheduled. The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns,” reads a statement released by the CIF on June 12.
Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano, at the Patterson Joint Unified School District School Board meeting on July 13, stated that the fall sports season might be in jeopardy, citing recent developments, but a definitive decision on the fate of the upcoming season has yet to be officially determined.
The CIF will ultimately make a determination on July 20.
A total of seven sports (girls volleyball, girls golf, cheerleading, water polo, girls tennis, football and cross-country) could see their seasons altered or delayed depending on the decision.
