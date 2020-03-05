Sophomore Jesse Cota gained plenty of experience during his first attendance at the CIF State Wrestling Championships held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, with a 2-2 finish last week.
Cota’s 2-2 record was not enough to place, but his four matches at state will go a long way during his next two wrestling campaigns.
Cota began the tournament with a 4-0 decision loss to Devin Avedissian of Temecula Valley.
One more loss meant he would be eliminated from tournament contention, but the sophomore was sure to do some damage along the way.
He bounced back with a 12-4 majority decision result over Andrew Diaz of Bakersfield. Cota then rode the wave with a pinfall victory over Jake Runge of Skyline High School.
The back-to-back victories set up a match versus Justin Rodriguez of Palm Desert High, but Rodriguez got the best of the match with a pinfall resulting in Cota’s elimination from contention in the 113-pound bracket last Friday.
Rodriguez would go on to defeat Calvin Antonio Jr. of Evergreen Valley in his next match, only to lose to fifth-place finisher Dario Remus of Clovis High.
Richard Figeuroa of Selma High took the 113-pound crown last weekend.
Joey Cruz of Clovis North took second and Zeth Romney of Chaminade finished in third.
Buchanan’s Jack Gioffre earned fourth place, while Brayden Abell of Oakdale, Brock Bobzien of Poway and Luis Ortiz of Calvary Chapel took sixth through eighth.
