The Tigers stumbled out the gate with a loss to Atwater High on March 3 at the Patterson High tennis courts. Patterson had trouble with the Falcons, losing by a final of 6-3 in the Central California Conference opener.
Atwater’s Aidan O’Herin got the best of Diego Herrera in two sets 6-0 and 6-1.
Alfonso Torres won over Patterson’s Miguel Prado by winning both sets 6-4.
Patterson got their first victory of the day in the number three singles match when Jesus Torres bested Eli Figueiredo 6-4 in the first two sets.
Junior Prospero Valdes tied the team score at 2-2 when he defeated Atwater’s Julian Aguilar 6-1 in the first set and 6-0 in the second.
With both teams tied at 2-2, the Falcons would go on to win the next four matches to secure the victory.
Fidel Arroyo defeated Patterson junior Jason Elcano in two sets 6-0 and 6-1, and Enrique Fregoso earned a win in three sets over junior Jovanni Galvez in the final singles match of the evening.
The Atwater duo of Christopher Rojas and Javier Hurtado defeated James Howell and Izaac Ruiz with a final of 6-3 in the first two sets.
Patterson brothers Francisco Ortiz and Diego Ortiz dropped their match to Patrick Sheehan and Jordan Williams 6-3 and 6-1.
Patterson’s third win came in the final match of the evening when Henry Dang and Peter Jones put together a 6-4 and 6-2 win in the first two sets to defeat Kevin Hurtado and Armando Mendoza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.