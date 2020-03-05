There was plenty of activity at Patterson Community Stadium last Saturday, as six schools met for the 2nd annual Tigers RustBuster Track Invitational.
Patterson took first place in the varsity women’s team score, second place in the varsity men’s team score while earning second place in both junior varsity men and women, but despite that finished behind Los Banos for the top overall score. Los Banos finished the meet with 426.5 points to Patterson’s 378. El Capitan took third with 302 points. Orestimba (213), Central Catholic (200) and Central Valley (124.5) were the other three teams in attendance.
Individually, the Tigers produced ten first-place finishes.
The girls 4X100 relay team of Angeline Dauz, Ada Jack, Diyana Hackley and Fatima Alvarez-Diaz earned top marks with a time of 52.66. They finished ahead of Los Banos’ time of 54.95 (Aryanna Sandoval, Karina Rodriguez, Crystal Hernandez and Jackie Bangle) and Central Valley’s time of 55.39 (Malina Keomaungachanh, Jada Vann, Yamily Zaragoza and Anusha Kumar Naicker) respectively.
The women's 4X400 relay team of Dauz, Jack, Hackley and Michelle Ekwueme clocked in at 4:25.20 for second place behind El Capitan (Anaya Shelton, Nylah Hassan, Harmony Farr and Chiara Boscolo) at 4:22.05.
Hackley also had a first-place finish in the 400-meter race, outpacing the rest of the field with a time of 1:02.70.
Ekwueme also earned the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles 33” race with a time of 18.15.
Seniors Favour Nnaji and Jordan Patterson took first place in the men and women’s triple jump event respectively. Nnaji did so with a distance of 39-06, while Patterson earned her top spot with a leap of 22-09.
Jordan Patterson also put together a first-place finish in the women’s long jump event with a distance of 15-02.
Nnaji also competed in the men’s long jump event, taking second place. He was a member of both the 4X100 and 4X400 relay teams, as well.
The men's 4X400 relay team of Manuel Ponce, Obadiah Godbolt, Juan Duran and Nnaji took first with a time of 3:44.41. All four members also competed in the 4X100 relay, taking second with a time of 45.80 behind El Capitan (Naseem Hassaan, Elijah Gilliam, Divine Peters and Dion Maselli), whose time was 44.46.
Sophomore Jacob Zuniga had top marks in the pole vault event clearing a height of 9-06.
Patterson’s Atziz Munoz and Kahlya Brambila were the only two competitors in the women’s varsity pole vault event.
Senior Grant Kelly just missed the top spot in the 800 and 1600 meter races. Kelly’s times of 2:12.37 in the 800 meter and 4:53.89 in the 1600 meter race garnered second-place finishes in both.
Below is a list of Patterson’s full results:
100 Meters
Mens Frosh/Soph: 2.) Alexander Sy, 12.43. 14.) Shawn Muhammadalizoda, 13.73.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 4.) Noor Sandhu, 14.39. 15.) Jade lara, 15.84. 18.) Brianna Meza, 16.07. 21.) Ashley Hernandez, 17.37.
200 Meters
Mens Varsity: 1.) Obadiah Godbolt, 23.36. 13.) Jerber Cevallos, 25.46. 15.) Jason Lasher, 25.94.
Womens Varsity: 4.) Angeline Dauz, 28.53. 16.) Brianna Meza, 33.30.
400 Meters
Mens Varsity: 3.) Obadiah Godbolt, 54.75. 4.) Juan Duran, 55.24. 12.) Jerber Cevallos, 58.22. 14.) Ubaldo Valencia-Avalos, 59.05. 17.) Jason Lasher, 1:00.67. 19.) Stevie-Ray Rastellini 1:02.26.
Girls Varsity: 1.) Diyana Hackley, 1:02.70. 4.) Ada Jack, 1:06.74.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Jacob Zuniga, 53.92. 3.) Nasir-Asim Salmon, 55.41. 6.) Alexander Sy, 57.08. 10.) Ojana Duran, 59.61. 12.) Shawn Muhammadalizoda, 1:01.10. 16.) Benjamin Diaz, 1:04.56. 19.) Gabriel Melgoza, 1:05.43.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 7.) Jade Lara, 1:14.12. 11.) Ashley Hernandez, 1:25.13.
800 Meters
Mens Varsity: 2.) Grant Kelly, 2:12.37. 4.) Juan Duran, 2:14.22. 7.) Ubaldo Valencia-Avalos, 2:23.13. 8.) Stevie-Ray Rastellini, 2:28.24. 11.) Ojani Duran, 2:29.77. 12.) Josue Guzman, 2:30.38. 13.) Loren Martinez, 2:30.84.
Womens Varsity: 3.) Ada Jack, 2:37.42. 5.) Diyana Hackley, 2:40.42. 7.) Natalie Cuevas Arevalo, 2:49.18. 8.) Fatima Alvarez-Diaz, 2:49.84. 9.) Salma Deleon, 2:52.17.
1600 Meters
Mens Varsity: 2.) Grant Kelly, 4:53.89. 7.) Loren Martinez, 5:31.76. 11.) Josue Guzman, 5:44.53.
Womens Varsity: 4.) Natalie Cuevas Arevalo, 6:07.76. 7.) Anacelia Barboza, 6:41.69.
3200 Meters
Womens Varsity: 2.) Anacelia Barboza, 15:00.31.
100 Meters Hurdles 33”
Mens Varsity: 4.) Manuel Ponce, 18.58.
Womens Varsity: 1.) Michelle Ekwueme, 18.15.
4x100 Relay
Mens Varsity: 2.) Juan Duran, Jerber Cevallos, Obadiah Godbolt and Favour Nnaji, 45.80.
Womens Varsity: 1.) Angeline Dauz, Ada Jack, Diyana Hackley and Fatima Alvarez-Diaz, 52.66.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 2.) Jade Lara, Atziz Munoz, Brianna Meza and Noor Sandhu, 55:48.17.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Asael Alvarado, Nasir-Asim Salmon, Shawn Muhammadalizoda and Ojani Duran, 49.72.
4x400 Relay
Mens Varsity: 1.) Manuel Ponce, Obadiah Godbolt, Juan Duran and Favour Nnaji, 3:44.41. 5.) Rafa Villasenor, Jason Lasher, Stevie-Ray Restellini and Ubaldo Valenicia-Avalos, 3:57.12.
Womens Varsity: 2.) Michelle Ekwueme, Angeline Dauz, Diyana Hackley and Ada Jack, 4:25.20.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Noor Sandhu, Brianna Meza, Ashley Hernandez and Jade Lara, 4:56.51.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Jacob Zuniga, Nasir-Asim Salmon, Shawn Muhammedalizoda, Ojani Duran, 3:52.49.
Shot Put 12lb
Mens Varsity: 15.) James Cruz, 24-06.5.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 2.) Joshua Espinoza, 34-05. 4.) Asael Alvarado, 34.01. 5.) Samuel Mena, 33-06. 6.) Jacob Ledford, 32-02. 17.) Benjamin Diaz, 25-07. 19.) Dario Alcaraz, 20-00.5.
Shot Put 4kg
Womens Varsity: 8.) Brianna Moreno, 24-00. 11.) Jennifer Mayorga, 21-08. 15.) Alondra Moreno, 17-05.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Fipe Fuala’au, 25.10. 8.) Brianna Morales, 15-04.5. 9.) Maia Almodovar, 14-06.
Discus 1.6kg
Mens Varsity: 15.) James Cruz, 63-06.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 2.) Asael Alvarado, 88-02.5. 4.) Jacob Ledford, 85-02.75. 6.) Joshue Espinoza, 76-10.75. 9.) Samuel Mena, 72-11. 14.) Dario Alcaraz, 59-06.5. 17.) Benjamin Diaz, 51-11.
Discus 1kg
Womens Varsity: 6.) Alondra Moreno, 60-08.25. 10.) Brianna Moreno, 53-05. 14.) Jennifer Mayorga, 46.05.5.
Womens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Fipe Fuala’au, 63-11. 5.) Maia Almodovar, 45-02. 8.) Brianna Morales, 30-11.5.
Pole Vault
Mens Varsity: 1.) Jacob Zuniga, 9-06. 4.) James Cruz, 8-06. 4.) Gabriel Melgoza, 8-00. 6.) Loren Martinez, 7-00.
Womens Varsity: 1.) Atziz Munoz, 6-0 and Kahlya Brambila 6-00.
Long Jump
Mens Varsity: 2.) Favour Nnaji, 19-05.
Womens Varsity: 1.) Jordan Patterson, 15-02.
Mens Frosh/Soph: 1.) Asir-Asim Salmon, 19-08.
Triple Jump
Mens Varsity: 1.) Favour Nnaji, 39-06.
Womens Varsity: 1.) Jordan Patterson, 33.09.
