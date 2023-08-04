Patterson High School football is looking for another championship this year. Coach Rob Cozart has a lot of confidence in his team.
“We finished ten and two last year coming off of an eleven and two season the year before.,” said Cozart. “That’s the first time we’ve had out right back-to-back conference championships -so it was pretty historic. We were able to get a first-round bye and then we hosted Roseville in the quarter finals. We beat Roseville here and then then lost in the semifinals of our division 3 playoffs.”
Cozart says the PHS football program is one that the entire community can be proud of supporting.
“PHS football has built a rich tradition of excellence,” said Cozart. “Some schools around here will have an up year then all those kids will graduate and then they’ll have a down year then they’ll come back and have another up year because their team is based upon five to six team players. But that’s not how we do things here. We’re really excited about the team overall and what everybody can contribute to it. I think probably the biggest strength is that we have so much depth. We have a lot of guys returning from that ten and two team and we have some guys that were actually on 11 and two team as well. We have guys that are coming up from the JV program. They’re going to be juniors now. Last year we had two freshman we had seven sophomores and those guys are still underclassmen on the varsity team this year. I think from an overall depth perspective, we have a roster of 45 and we are excited about all 45 of them.”
Cozart says one of the reasons PHS football has such a strong program is because the kids in Patterson are being taught the same principles of the game at an early age.
“We’re in a period now of having one youth football program and it makes a difference,” said Cozart. “We went through a phase where there were like four youth football programs at one time. And that diluted the skill level of the players and the coaching. We felt a ripple effect of that for a while when they got to our level. So now having one program there’s much more continuity within the coaching and the players and we have such a strong connection with our youth program. We have alumni who are coaching at that level. Kids who were successful at PHS football are now grown men and developing those future Tigers.”
And when those kids grew up, they REALLY grew. Cozart says there’s no hiding the fact that this year’s team is a big one.
“The first thing everyone will see is the sheer size of our players.,” said Cozart. “And then just their overall ability. There is a lot of team speed both on offense and defense. Also, our roster matches up with alumni. We have sons and grandsons of PHS alumni, more this year than ever before. So, the last names will be very recognizable. It’s really cool when you’ve got a quarterback who is going to be in his second year in that position and his dad played quarterback for PHS. We’ve got some who are third- and fourth-year generation PHS alum. That plays into the whole community aspect of PHS football - so when Friday night comes around this is where you want to be.”
The first home game is August 18.
“We will put on a really good event every time we have a home game,” said Cozart. “One of the things that was part of my mission statement when I took this job was to make it a big game experience for our players. We’ve got a giant inflatable tunnel, the student section lines up for us, we’ve got Harleys that come out and lead us out on the field. The band is looking to do some more things for us and incorporate the drum line into some things. Each home game will have a different theme. The first one will celebrate alumni and recognize the 1968 team that won their conference championship. It’s been 55 years and we’ve never been able to honor those guys at a specific game. We want to see a huge outpouring of support. Our second home game is going to be PJUSD staff appreciation and cheer alumni night. Then the third home game will be multi-cultural appreciation night. The next one is homecoming and then we have senior night.”
Cozart says he anticipates a winning season and encourages Patterson to come out and cheer for the Tigers.
“The goal every year has been to play 12 games. Because that means you’ve made it to the playoffs, and you win a first-round playoff game. We’ve been doing that for a while now so we’re pretty proud of that and the goal will be to threepeat and then see what happens from there.”
