The Creekside Middle School wrestling program had 27 top five finishes at the 2020 Northern Merced Wrestling League Finals held at Livingston High last Saturday.

Above back row from left to right: Logan Ledford, Daniel Estrada, Raul Orosco, Tristen Cuellar, Mateo Heredia, Alex Layfield, Lexi Capote, Gavin Ross and Corvin Lewis. Middle row left to right: Cameron Reid, Mirium Balumbo, Abigail Rosales, Gaby Ross, Zane Cuellar, Daniel Linares and Alex Gutierrez. Front row left to right: Aiden Phillips, Deshaun Boone, Diego Ortiz, Daniel Capote, Alfredo Hernandez, Chris Deniz, Jesus Chavez and Ximena Saavedra.