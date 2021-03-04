The apricot and almond orchards that dominate local landscape are in full bloom.
Rural farming communities, like Patterson, offer a front row seat to the bounty of beauty that spring brings.
Pink and white flowers cover fruit and nut trees across the Central Valley.
The Diablo mountain range, scorched black by last summer’s unprecedented wildfire season, has turned emerald and soon will surely be covered in orange patches of California poppies.
Spring in the valley never lasts long! Make the most of the mild temperatures and take a walk through your neighborhood to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature as it awakens from winter’s chill.
Stanislaus County has an abundance of opportunities to get out of the house while maintaining safe COVID-19 practices.
Whether you prefer a Sunday drive or a quiet walk in nature surrounded by singing birds and buzzing bees.
Frank Raines Park and San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge are great local places to enjoy the season.
Please recreate responsibly. Pack out your picnic trash, don’t feed or disturb wildlife, and respect private property by not trespassing.
