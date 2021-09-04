Stabbing on Pinto Way

Deputies remain on scene of an earlier stabbing on Pinto Way. 

Preliminary reports from Patterson Police Services indicate three people were transported by ground ambulance after a stabbing occurred on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident. 

Deputies remain on scene conducting investigations. 

