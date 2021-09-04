Stabbing on Pinto Way

Preliminary reports from Patterson Police Services indicate three people were transported by ground ambulance after a stabbing occurred on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
Deputies remain on scene conducting investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.