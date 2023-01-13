Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, speaking on video from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services command center, gave an update in regard to the evacuation warning issued for rural Patterson and Westley communities today.
The evacuation warning includes the area bounded from the west by Elm Avenue and Cox Road. By Grayson Road to the north; Marshall and Crows Landing Roads to the south; and Laird Road, Keyes Road, Jennings Road, West Main Street, and Carpenter Road to the east.
“Depending on the forecast, we’re looking at an inch and a half to three inches in the next four or five days. Be prepared for a lot more water to come,” Dirkse said. “The San Joaquin River is still our main concern. It is still continuing to rise and we are monitoring that very closely.”
Two specific areas of concern along the river, according to Dirkse, are the Modesto and Newman wastewater treatment plants. The Newman plant is a bigger concern if it floods, “There could be a public safety risk.” Dirkse reiterated that there is not a current public safety risk but they are monitoring the situation in the event one arises. Dirkse said additional evacuations are possible, but no information regarding possible locations was given.
About 280 homes are impacted by this evacuation warning and deputies are out in the area knocking on doors to alert residents and direct them to evacuation centers in the county.
Any damages caused by the storm should be reported, Dirkse said. Rain, wind, and flood damage are being tracked by the county in a manner similar to the reports of damage from wildfire. The data could be used to receive reimbursement from government entities like FEMA.
The Storm Damage Survey is on the county website at https://www.stanemergency.com/naturalDisasters/Floods.shtm
It is suggested that homeowners document any damages from the storms, including pictures.
This data tracking is not the same as an insurance claim and residents should not expect reimbursement from the county. Follow your individual insurance carrier’s instructions for reporting storm damage.
The prior evacuation of Catfish Camp on Crows Landing Road between the San Joaquin River and River Road is still in effect. “We are not allowing anyone back into the evacuated areas yet. We are looking at, at least Monday if not Tuesday before we go down the re-population route," Dirkse said.
Care Center for Evacuees: Yolo Middle School, 901 Hoyer Road, Newman, CA
