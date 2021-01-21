First-generation college students from Patterson, Derielle Coleman, Mia Mendes, Maria Veronica Pulido, and Lourdes Ramirez were “invited to be members in the national honor society, Tri-Alpha. The purpose of this organization is to recognize academic excellence and provide opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, and campus and community service for first-generation college students.”
