The Stanislaus County 2022 Crop Report details the farm gate value of various commodities produced throughout the County. It was released and formally presented to the County Board of Supervisors on August 29. The report provides a statistical description of commodities including acres harvested and total production value; it is used by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of its data compilation for the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report only represents the gross value of commodities and does not reflect production costs or profits.
Agricultural Commissioner Linda Pinfold announced that the gross value of agricultural production for 2022 was over $3.7 billion, an increase of 5 percent from the 2021 value. Another year of drought, worldwide trade stalls, and unseasonable weather events left their mark on the value of Agricultural commodities causing a shake-up of the top commodities.
Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors, Channce Condit remarked “We should all be very encouraged by this report, and by Commissioner Pinfold’s leadership. Agricultural is vital to our economy here in Stanislaus County, and in order to continue that success it is essential to protect our precious water rights from unelected bureaucrats in Sacramento.” This year’s theme highlighted the future of agriculture—our youth—and the programs that develop their leadership and agriculture experiences, 4-H, FFA, and the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Ranchers.
Agriculture is a primary industry for Stanislaus County. The average American is at least three generations removed from a farm. These three programs serve youth from as early as age 5 up to 35. In Agricultural Commissioner Pinfold’s County Board of Supervisors presentation, she commented, “With less than 2% of the US population in food and fiber production, we can only hope that their experiences in these programs creates connection and foundation for understanding agricultural industry in the future.”
Highlights from the 2022 crop year:
- Fruit and Nut Crops, formerly the largest commodity, was toppled by Livestock & Poultry Products.
- Scarcity in the egg market due to Avian Influenza and Proposition 12 livestock housing requirements drove prices up in the marketplace leading to an 111% increase in value.
- Hay and Silage prices once again saw a significant rise due to persistent drought affecting forage, bolstering the feed market.
- Walnuts had a loss of 61% dropping them from the Top 10 for the first time in 20 years due to trade challenges and late season high heat affecting the crop quality.
- The report is available immediately following the presentation to the Board of Supervisors. A limited number of hard copies will be available at the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office located at 3800 Cornucopia Way, Suite B, Modesto.
