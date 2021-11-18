Effective immediately, the Face Covering Health Officer Order issued September 2, 2021 and amended September 22, 2021 is rescinded in full in accordance with section 1 of that Order. The order was put in place on September 4, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., requiring all individuals in the county to wear face coverings indoors in all public settings, regardless of their vaccination status. The order was necessary to reduce the rate of community spread as our hospitals capacity to best serve our community was in jeopardy.
The Public Health Order was set to be rescinded 24 hours after the seven day average case rate, as posted on the Stanislaus County Dashboard on the Health Services Agency website at
http://schsa.org/coronavirus/stats/, dropped below 20 cases per 100,000 per day.
As of today, November 15, 2021, Stanislaus County has met the threshold of less than 20 cases per 100,000, therefore, this order is rescinded effective immediately.
“We have made progress decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County, but we need to not let our guard down. We are entering the season where respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, thrive and spread. Please continue to take measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.
Prevention measures, when applied in combination, helps protect from COVID-19. These measures include:
1. Vaccinating: The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, free, and recommended for everyone age 5 years and older. Make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov
2. Masking: The June 24, 2021 Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) continues to apply throughout the County.
This requires all who are not fully vaccinated to mask at all times in indoor public settings and businesses. This guidance also requires all regardless of vaccination status to mask on public transit and in transportation hubs, K-12 schools and childcare, emergency shelters and cooling centers, healthcare, correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless shelters, long term care, and adult and senior care facilities.
3. Physical Distancing: Respiratory droplets are the primary vehicle for spread between people. Increasing distance during meetings and indoor gatherings to six feet or more can help stop the spread.
4. Washing Hands: Frequently wash hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
5. Quarantine and Isolation: Patients with symptoms or a positive COVID test must stay home, unless seeking medical care. Everyone should continue to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, especially following exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. If symptoms develop, all people, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate and be clinically evaluated for COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 testing. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, must follow the General Isolation Order of the Stanislaus County Health Officer.
The Stanislaus County Health Officer will continue to assess the public health situation as it evolves and may need to reinstate the face covering order if the capacity of the hospitals to best serve our community are again in jeopardy due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.