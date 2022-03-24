Stanislaus County History Day first annual Ron Swift Award

Patterson High School senior, Melissa Perez Ramos received the first annual Ron Swift Award for her Stanislaus County History Day Individual Exhibit Project in the Senior Division titled, Bracero Program: Debate and Diplomacy.
The Stanislaus County History Day competition took place in early March this year. As in the last two years, projects and judging were completed virtually due to pandemic restrictions. However, students were awarded in person on March 19 at Creekside Junior High after the public health emergency order was rescinded.
“History Day encourages our youth to explore local, state, national, and world history,” said Cheryl Goulart, Event Coordinator at Stanislaus County Office of Education. “Students select topics connected to an annual theme and complete their own in-depth research on the topic.”
History Day projects build knowledge of and experience in research and documentation. Students learn to distinguish primary and secondary sources, how to evaluate sources, and place those sources in a broader context as it relates to their topic.
This year, students created research papers, stage performances, podcasts, interactive websites and other media projects to present on the theme, Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.
In 2012, Patterson’s newly appointed Superintendent, Phil Alfano, supported by a contingency of local teachers and history buffs that included Ron Swift attended a National History Day competition in Fresno County. And the rest, as they say, is history.
The first competition was held in 2013 at Creekside Middle School and with the support of SCOE became a countywide competition in 2015. Stanislaus County History Day continues to be sponsored by the Patterson Joint Unified School District and the Stanislaus County Office of Education.
At the recent award ceremony Alfano shared, “As a founding member of the Patterson-Westley Historical Society, Ron was concerned that young people were losing interest in history. He was especially concerned about the historical society’s future and our community’s knowledge and understanding of the fascinating story behind the creation of the City of Patterson and surrounding communities in Stanislaus County.”
According to Alfano, not only was Ron Swift the first volunteer judge for the local history competition but his contribution was great and varied.
Alfano said, “Ron also took great delight in bringing out the original Patterson Land Grant from the city safe to share with our students. Children would stand mesmerized looking at Abraham Lincoln’s actual signature on a document they never knew was housed in their own little city until Ron came there way.
“From helping us do the research needed for the creation of the History Walk at Rising Sun School to working with Patterson High Seniors to digitize all our yearbooks for the Centennial Celebration of Patterson High School, Ron was always eager to share his love of history with the children of Patterson.”
Patterson Historical Society board member Vivian Ratliff presented the inaugural award on March 19. Of Ron she said, “…he was able to fill in the gaps and impart the full knowledge and his love of history into my life. I was continually learning from him on a regular base. He was one of my best history teachers and I will always appreciate the knowledge and his love for history that he shared with me. He made my life better and me a better person for knowing him.”
The Ron Swift Award will be presented each year at the Stanislaus County National History Day ceremony to the project that best represents a local or regional topic connected to the annual National History Day theme.
Up to three winners per category will have the opportunity to represent Stanislaus County at the National History Day - California competition May 6-8 at William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Students from the following schools participated in the countywide competition: Agnes Baptist Elementary, Apricot Valley Elementary, Grayson Elementary, Modesto High, Patterson High, Prescott Junior High, Walnut Grove Elementary and Yolo Middle.
Elementary Group Poster
First place: Jesamine Coughran, Samantha Garcia, Ellyana Diaz, Yuritzy Palomino – Walnut Grove Elementary
Second place: Rajveet Dhillon, Alexander Su – Agnes Baptist
Third place: Ella Sumabat, Alan Munoz Marquez, Anthony Patterson – Apricot Valley
Elementary Individual Podcast
First place: Stirling Soelberg – Agnes Baptist
Elementary Individual Poster
First place: Naek Singh – Agnes Baptist
Second place: Dakota Hediger – Apricot Valley
Third place: Brandon Cruz Alania – Agnes Baptist
Junior Group Documentary
First place: Sabrina Toor, Lavanya Bansal – Prescott
Second place: Kelly Zapien, Areli Neria, Cierra Kirk – Yolo
Junior Group Exhibit
First place: Isadora Contreras, Londyn Dillard, Viviana Mandujano, Liliana Baeza – Walnut Grove
Second place: Valerie Nunez, Leonardo Garcia, Linda Lopez – Grayson
Third place: Sophia Padilla, Ramiro Villanueva – Grayson
Junior Group Performance
First place: Emma Burkett, Hailey Butler, Sophie Rhoads, Arabella Port – Prescott
Junior Group Website
First place: Cynthia Hernandez, Carlos Gutierrez – Yolo
Second place: Maya Galan, Catherine Kinzie – Agnes Baptist
Junior Historical Paper
First place: Deetya Thogarucheeti – Prescott
Second place: Melanie Nguyen – Agnes Baptist
Third place: Kaylani Luy – Agnes Baptist
Junior Individual Documentary
First place: Rachel Warter – Prescott
Second place: Hasan Modan – Prescott
Third place: Angelina De La Cruz – Agnes Baptist
Junior Individual Exhibit
First place: Aneel Brar – Prescott
Second place: Samantha Lee – Prescott
Junior Individual Website
First place: Connor Orr – Yolo
Second place: Sophia Kokologiannakis – Agnes Baptist
Senior Group Exhibit
First place: Catelyn Mendoza, Dayana Venegas – Patterson
Senior Group Performance
First place: Dzifa Ackuayi, Saloni Bansal, Baani Pannu, Eve Youkana – Modesto
Senior Historical Paper
First place: Daneilla Garcia - Patterson
Senior Individual Exhibit
First place: Kaelyn Tongson – Patterson
Second place: Melissa Perez Ramos – Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.