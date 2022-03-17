Stanislaus County Office of Education’s Leadership Academy is now accepting applications from students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2022-2023 school year. The application deadline is April 8, 2022. Students can apply by going to the following webpage: https://la.stancoe.org/.
Leadership Academy is an innovative program designed to develop the leadership potential of high school juniors and seniors in Stanislaus County. Participants interact with their peers and community leaders during full-day sessions to learn firsthand about emerging community issues, and increase their awareness of local career opportunities. Program benefits include business and community networking, scholarship, and volunteer opportunities.
The brochure containing further information about the program is available on the Leadership Academy website: https://www.stancoe.org/division/educational-options/prevention-programs/leadership-academy.
For more information, contact Erikka Perry at (209) 238-1367 or eperry@stancoe.org
