The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) selected 30 students, representing 11 individual high schools throughout Stanislaus County for the 2022 Leadership Academy Class. New class members include: Danny Barraza, Central Catholic High School; Mikayla Gianna Bordador, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Anaahat Brar, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Ayesha Chand, James C. Enochs High School; Spencer Cole, Central Catholic High School; Brianna Cortez, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Justin Dumars, Modesto High School; Brenden Ghecea, Big Valley Christian High School; Katelyn Goss, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Armaan Grewal, Central Catholic High School; Rayman Grewal, Central Catholic High School; Kaili Jericoff, Oakdale High School; Aneise Jones, James C. Enochs High School; Luke Joseph, Turlock High School; Yasmine Lewis, Patterson High School; Tracy Lindsey, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Stefanie Narr, Valley Charter High; Avneet Pannu, James C. Enochs High School; Deeya Patel, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Dillon Patel, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Sapriya Paul, James C. Enochs High School; Sethan Perez, Thomas Downey High School; Hannah Sahota, Turlock High School; Aidan Scott, Oakdale High School; Sarah Soto, Central Catholic High School; Bennett Stanley, James C. Enochs High School; Caroline Thomsen, Hughson High School; Krisha Vyas, Joseph A. Gregori High School; Jia Wu, James C. Enochs High School; Julia Zensius, Central Catholic High School.
In August, students, along with their families, attended a “Meet and Greet,” and on September 17, students attended the first class titled, “Team Building and Intro to Leadership Day.” During the team building Matt Emerzian, author and founder of the “Every Monday Matters,” demonstrated the many ways in which students matter, and can make a difference. Students also had the opportunity to hear from a panel of individuals with first-hand experience serving in local leadership roles. Panelists included District 4 Representative of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Mani Grewal, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jeff Albritton, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, and Lisa Mantarro, District Director for Assembly Member Adam Gray.
Fllowing the panel, students participated in a “True Colors” training to learn more about their own leadership style, as well as how to work effectively with others. Students finished the day with a team building activity.
The next session is on October 1, “Non-Profit Day,” when students will learn about local non-profit organizations.
For more information, contact Vicki Bauman at (209) 238-1361 or vbauman@stancoe.org.
