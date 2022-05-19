Stanislaus County Outstanding Older American Awardee RoseLee Hurst

At the May 17th, Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board acknowledged five outstanding local seniors for service and commitment in the community. Supervisor Channce A. Condit was happy to recognize RoseLee Hurst as the Stanislaus County Outstanding Older American Awardee for District 5.
Mrs. Hurst has been the coordinator for the Wreaths Across America project since 2018, in Newman. The project follows along with the mission of National Wreaths Across America Day each December to remember, honor, and teach about those who lost their lives serving the United States of America Military and is modeled after the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Mrs. Hurst coordinates the ceremonies, donations, and a goal of laying 900 wreaths at the Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman annually. Mrs. Hurst was instrumental in the project landing in Newman.
Mrs. RoseLee Hurst began teaching at Modesto Junior College in 1990 and created the Red Nations Club to honor Native Americans from which she developed the annual Pow Wow in 1995, which existed for 17 years under her direction. Additionally, she has served as Trustee for the Newman/Crows Landing School District since 2007.
Hurst has notably served the senior meals program in Newman making sure homebound seniors received delivered meals each week especially during the pandemic when senior meal sites closed.
When presenting the proclamation Supervisor C. Condit stated: “RoseLee Hurst truly represents consistent dedication to volunteerism. Additionally, her service covers so many crucial aspects of our community whether it be veterans, students and seniors. I’m proud to present this well-deserved honor to a great friend & public servant.”
