The Stanislaus County 2020 Agricultural Report which details the farm gate value of the various commodities produced throughout the County was released and formally presented to the County Board of Supervisors for approval today. The report provides a statistical description of the agricultural commodities including acres harvested and total production value. It is used by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of its data compilation for the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report only represents the gross values of commodities and does not reflect production costs or profits.
Agricultural Commissioner, Kamal Bagri, announced that the gross value of agricultural production for 2020 was nearly $3.5 billion, a decrease of 3 percent from the 2019 value. In an unprecedented year of drought, wildfires, a pandemic, and shipping disruptions, the tenacity of the agricultural workforce shone through. This lessened potentially disastrous impacts on the overall values. Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors, Vito Chiesa, remarked “Agriculture continues to be the base of our economy. In Stanislaus County farm and ranch families have shown great resiliency in the face of myriad challenges not the least of these is a serious drought.”
This year’s report highlighted the vital part our agricultural farmworkers play in accomplishing this feat season after season. The pandemic brought to light the essential workers often overlooked and how vulnerable our economy could be without their unseen labor. In Bagri’s County Board of Supervisors presentation, she commented, “I hope that as we emerge from the pandemic, society does not forget just how important the farmworkers are who bring food to our tables and make all the stages from farm to fork possible.”
Highlights from the 2020 crop year:
• Fruit and Nut Crops were valued at over $1.3 billion.
• Record yield year for Almonds bringing in 1.33 tons per acre of meats.
• Changes in purchasing habits drove the value of Livestock and Poultry Products up to $782 million. Namely, Milk had a 17% increase to $108 million.
• Nursery Fruit & Nut Trees and Vines decreased 12 million dollars, due to less acreage in 2020.
The report is available immediately following the presentation to the Board of Supervisors. A limited number of hard copies will be available at the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office located at 3800 Cornucopia Way, Suite B, Modesto. Current and past years’ reports are available on the Agricultural Commissioner’s website at http://www.stanag.org/pdf/cropreport/cropreport2020.pdf.
