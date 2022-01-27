MODESTO, CA- The Commission on Aging, Stanislaus County, is now accepting nominations for the Stanislaus County 2022 Senior Awards. Citizens of our county, age 60 or older, may be nominated for their outstanding volunteer work in any of the following areas: community service, humanitarianism, leadership, political advocacy, or being a good neighbor.
Five recipients, one from each Supervisorial District, will be recognized by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors in May 2022 during the recognition of Older Americans Month. Nomination forms may be obtained by calling Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging, 209-558-7825 or emailing Kim Delucchi at kdelucchi@stancounty.com.
The deadline to return nomination forms is March 7, 2022.
