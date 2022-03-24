Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office to conduct DUI checkpoint

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint this weekend within Stanislaus County.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to stop and arrest any drunk driver they see to keep roads and community safe. Deputies have received specialized training for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID), which will help them identify and remove persons under the influence from our roadways.
Having a sober driver is just the first step in keeping the night safe.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to continue using their seat belts, putting away their cell phones, following the rules of the road, and keeping an eye out for dangerous drivers.
Drunk drivers often face jail time, the loss of their driver licenses, higher insurance rates, and dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car towed, collision repair, and lost wages due to time off from work. Even worse, a drunk driver can cause a traffic crash that claims someone’s life or their own.
Please follow these tips for safe driving:
Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk or worse, the risk of having a crash while driving.
If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before the party begins.
If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life and inaction could cost a life.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office through a grant from the California Cannabis Tax Fund, reminding everyone to continue to work together to bring an end to these tragedies. If you see a Drunk Driver, call 9-1-1.
For any questions regarding the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deployment related to the California Cannabis Tax Fund, please contact Sergeant Steve Hatzigeorgiou at 209-869-7162.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message. Participating with anonymous tips can make you eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.