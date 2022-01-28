Members of the Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee voted on two motions regarding Democratic Patterson Mayor Dennis McCord.
A vote of no confidence, and a vote to request McCord’s resignation were each passed by a two-thirds vote of committee members during the business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
SCDCC member Jessica Self said committee members weighed the public record as well as public opinion when making their decision.
Although an investigation of electronic communication between McCord and a 15-year-old female student did not result in criminal charges, the committee acknowledged that the controversy caused by his actions have affected his ability to govern the community.
McCord’s repeated absences from council meetings as well as Stanislaus Council of Government (StanCOG) meetings have been cited by residents who say he’s not performing the duties of his elected position.
Residents have also claimed that his behavior, while not criminal, is in breach of the city’s code of ethics and have repeatedly requested his resignation.
