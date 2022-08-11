A 20-acre field of volunteer wheat in Grayson typically used to train west side fire agencies served the county at large on August 2.
Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services (Stan OES) held a joint agency fire training exercise that included West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, Patterson Fire, Newman Fire, Cal Fire SCU, and the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department Air Support Unit (ASU).
The exercise served to teach effective communication between air and ground units during fire response and offered the ASU their first opportunity to gain live fire experience using the Bambi Bucket.
The Bambi Bucket is a fully collapsible water bucket that attaches to the bottom of a helicopter. It is operated by an electric pulley system, has a high-flow dump valve and can be deployed quickly in the event of a large-scale fire. The Bambi system utilized by airship 101 during the training exercise has a 120-gallon capacity and can be used to retrieve water from canals, rivers, lakes, swimming pools and other stationary or, mobile vessels.
The Bambi Bucket program has been discussed for years, said Chief Chris Parnell who serves as a deputy fire warden and deputy director of Stan OES, but it wasn’t until about a year ago when SCSD was in the process of obtaining a new airship, a Bell 407 helicopter, that the fire warden’s office and sheriffs department air division sat down together to put a plan to paper.
In coordination with Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit (TCU) and the Cal Fire Aviation Management Unit (AMU), ASU crews have undergone extensive training in Columbia and at the AMU base at Sacramento’s McClellan Airport.
From risk versus gain concepts to protocols and policy ASU has brought the Cal Fire aviation model to Stanislaus agencies. “Cal Fire’s been key in helping us train, set it up, give us guidance to be able to make this, hopefully one day, a state model for any county that wants to do this,” said Parnell.
The Cal Fire aviation model makes the most sense. Over the last five years, approximately 2,300 fires have been reported per year in the State’s Responsibility Area. Cal Fire is the largest firefighting agency in the state and the “largest civil aerial firefighting fleet in the world,” according to their website. With more than 60 fixed and rotary wing aircraft and a history that dates back to 1931, Cal Fire’s aerial firefighting precedent is hard to beat.
“Collaborating with Cal Fire is huge for a county like us who’s not surrounded by Cal Fire but we’re very active on the Santa Clara and Tuolumne County side. Having this extra resource here in the county is going to be very beneficial,” Parnell said.
Jeff Hakola, Division Chief for Patterson Fire agreed with Parnell’s sentiments and added, “This is regionalization at its finest. Everybody’s playing under one roof and it’s all communication linked. It’s a great partnership. I can go next door [within the OES organization] and it’s easy to talk to people because we’re all under the same umbrella.”
As firing boss on the exercise, safety was Hakola’s number one initiative telling crews to, “take it easy and go slow. There’s no reason for anyone to get hurt today.” He told the ground crews, “Rotate your crews talking with the pilots. If you don’t feel comfortable talking on the radio, listen a few reps, then talk on the radio. Don’t just jump into it, we’re all here to learn.”
Briefing the fire crews before the exercise, an ASU crew member said, “Our experience is pretty low right now. We had one day ground school and two days of dry runs at Turlock Lake with the bucket. This will be our first fire that we’ve been on so any critiques or feedback will be great. We really want to see how well it works for us,how high we can fly, how fast we need to fly, figure all that stuff.”
Discussing the exercise a few days later, Hakola said, “I think it was the pilots that learned the most because, you know, technique-wise what [they thought] would work from the air, we see completely different on the ground side. Getting that ship to slow down, and be more focused with that small amount of water…they [pilots] were like, ‘that worked so much better’, versus just coming in hot and it [water] just turns to mist.
“It’s a new program,” said Hakola. “Their training through Cal Fire is very robust, but the communication with the different pilots, and you know the lingo of the fire service between the ground troops and air resources is basically what we were going over, to get better,” echoing comments by Parnell and ASU Sergeant Martin Machado.
Combining the perspectives of air and ground crews and accurately and effectively communicating information can mean the difference between life and death when directing a drop of 1000 gallons of retardant that weighs 12 pounds per gallon and that’s why each helicopter crew includes a member from the fire warden’s office.
Discussing potential communication issues Machado said, “There’s an actual experienced fireman in there. He worked up at Columbia for many years. He’s basically our go-to guy up there that does all of the communicating with fire which helps out the pilot. The pilot needs to concentrate on what he’s doing versus doing what he’s doing and communicating with fire because there’s some risk involved…it’s nice having someone else up because it’s a lot less for the pilots to worry about.”
Training like this will improve the quality of firefighting skills across the agencies.“As much training as we can do, as much realism as we can create in these environments for our firefighters that are coming through the ranks – you may go 10 years and never get to experience some of these types of calls just based off the crew rotations and things like that so the more we can train the better off we’re all going to be,” Hakola said.
Stan OES is a division of the sheriffs department responsible for emergency management and coordination. The goal of the office is, “...to protect lives, property and the economy by preparing, planning, mitigating, responding and recovering from disasters and emergencies,” as stated on the county’s website.
