Stanislaus Wildlife Center saves Buzz, the hummingbird

Sitting on the back patio on a recent Saturday afternoon, I heard an unfamiliar sound in the living room. Something was in there, trying frantically to get out. It turned out to be a hummingbird, which had somehow gotten itself trapped between the shutters and the glass of the picture window.
A large square of fabric, like a tea towel, is the safest way to “catch” a wild bird, so I grabbed a tea towel and positioned myself. My husband cautiously pulled the blinds open. It appeared to be injured, holding its left wing out. As carefully as possible, I draped the towel over the bird and then scooped the towel up, bringing the tiny bird in it. It was a male Anna’s hummingbird, with the iridescent pink patch on his head and throat.
My husband went to find something to put him in. He came back a few minutes later with a paper grocery bag, holes punched along both sides. I carefully set the towel and bird into it, and pulled the towel back so he could breathe freely and move around. We closed the top with a couple of loops of masking tape.
This was not the first time we’ve had a hummingbird venture into the house. We have a couple of feeders, and feel we have come to know them a bit, particularly one my husband has nicknamed “Buzz.” Whether or not this was Buzz, we were both concerned.
It was after hours for the Stanislaus Wildlife Center (SWCC), located at 1220 Geer Road in Hughson. Following the instructions on the recording, we didn’t put anything – no food or water – in with Buzz.
Handling injured or orphaned wildlife
Wildlife that is injured or orphaned must be handled very carefully, both to increase its chances of survival and for the safety of those who find and want to try to help it. In an email, SWCC Animal Care Manager Veronica Sandow outlined what to do: “If you ever find an animal in need, place it in a warm, quiet, dark area away from pets and humans! We also advise no food or water for many reasons. The right thing given the wrong way can do a lot of harm, and so can the wrong thing, given the right way. It is much easier for us to treat mild dehydration than it is to treat aspiration pneumonia or bring back a hypothermic animal who dunked themselves in a water dish.”
The quietest, darkest, place in the house is the pantry, so that’s where we put the injured bird, in the bag. When I went to check on him the next morning, I was pleasantly surprised to find him alive. He sat there on the towel, puffed out as big as could be. My husband, who would have made a wonderful vet, was very disappointed not to be available for the trip to the SWCC. Especially because we thought it might be Buzz.
At the appointed hour, I carefully put Buzz, in the bag, into the car, and we headed out to the SWCC in Hughson. On the way, we listened to soft classical music. I talked quietly to Buzz about how he was going to feel better very soon; hoping, despite the odds, that it might be true. About halfway there, he started flying around a little in the bag.
Encouraged, I called the Center and talked to Sandow, who advised me to bring him in anyway. When we arrived, she looked carefully at Buzz, and asked me some questions. She was pleased that we’d followed the instructions for keeping him safely overnight, but didn’t hold out a lot of hope, especially if a cat had been involved.
In addition to causing severe internal damage, she explained, cats have something in their systems that is poison to a hummingbird, so they’d start him on a 10-day course of antibiotics just in case. She gave me an envelope with Buzz’s info on it, and told me that if he made it, he would be released back where he was found, in his territory. She suggested we wait three days before checking on him.
Sandow was raised around wildlife, and has over 12 years’ experience at the SWCC. She learned to care for orphaned and injured animals from her aunts, who also worked there. “I started as a volunteer after growing up seeing my aunts do volunteer work and hearing their stories. I joined on my birthday the year I was old enough to finally volunteer!”
Not looking forward to sharing Sandow’s concern that things might not go well, I drove home without Buzz; the empty bag and dish towel, with a drop or two of something red, on the passenger seat. We waited, knowing he was in good hands, and hoped. At least one of us said a little prayer for the little guy.
Three days later, we were excited to learn that Buzz was doing really well, flying around in his cage and being feisty. We asked to be involved, when he was brought back and released. Sandow was upbeat: Buzz was on the mend, and we’d be there to greet him when he arrived “home.”
Sandow enjoys doing “releases,” when animals are brought back to their territories, as do the other staff and volunteers. She brought Buzz out on a Tuesday afternoon. He seemed reluctant to leave the collapsible cage at first, but after a minute or so, he flew out and disappeared. Freedom!
About hummingbirds
Despite their diminutive size, hummingbirds can be fierce little things, and they are known to recognize and communicate with humans, especially if there’s a feeder of sugar water involved. They can live three to 5 years, and have a typical territory of about a quarter acre.
About the SWCC
The SWCC opened in 1984, and sees more than 2,300 patients every year. Half of those, Sandow said, are songbirds. Intake is highest in spring and summer, when more than 20 patients are brought in a day. Winter is “much more sporadic, with zero to 8 new patients a day.”
Average cost for the SWCC to care for a patient is around $60, although that figure is several years old, Sandow said. “Care is funded by donations, and we do not receive any state or local government funding.”
Volunteer veterinary care
Dr. Chelsea Davis, of Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital, is the SWCC’s primary veterinarian, “though a lot of the other vets on staff there help too! We couldn’t do this without them, and all of the time they have donated. They do this work on a volunteer basis,” Sandow said.
Length of stay
The length of stay for an animal or bird “varies greatly depending on the species and the nature of its injury,” Sandow said. “Sometimes a stay can be just a few days, and sometimes it is six-plus months. Most songbirds who do not have injuries and were just brought in as “orphans” have an average stay of about two months. Raccoons and coyotes have longer average stays because they take a lot longer to develop and need more time to acclimate to outdoor environments as well as take time to develop the skills needed to survive.”
Most unusual patient
“Our most unusual patient has to be an emu,” Sandow said. “TID brought it to us – an emu they found “swimming” in a canal. It was uninjured and we were able to reunite it with its owner.”
Wildlife that can’t be released
Sometimes, Sandow said, wildlife doesn’t make it, or cannot be released into the wild for various reasons. “Sometimes we are too late to be able to properly fix a wound to the point of release, and it is common to see animals surrendered after someone has illegally raised it to be a pet.
“Non-releasable animals are evaluated for their quality of life, temperament in human care, and what accommodations would be needed for their injuries,” Sandow explained. “We always try to place animals in zoos or education programs when possible, but the reality is that not every animal is a good fit for captivity. In cases where the animal would be in pain and miserable in human care, we do opt to euthanize.”
The Center is open every day, year-round, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accept injured or orphaned wildlife. The website has a “Found an Animal” tab, which includes information about safely handling various types of animals.
The SWCC wish list includes paper towels, postage stamps, fleece blankets, puppy pads, facial tissue, Dawn dishwashing liquid, Playtex gloves, HE liquid laundry soap and, of course, cash donations are always welcome. They also have a wish list on Amazon.
Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center website: stanislauswildlife.org. Phone is (209) 883-9414.
