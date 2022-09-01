StanRTA to implement route changes in February

Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority will make several changes to its routes in the coming months. As part of The S Vision 2032, StanRTA plans to rework and improve many aspects of their service.
The S Vision 2032 aims to investigate the current state of Ride the S and identify key places to improve. Some of these proposed improvements include introducing Sunday service to all routes, lowering wait time by sending buses every 60 minutes, increasing the number of bus stops, improving bus stop amenities, and redesigning the Dial-A-Ride system.
Additionally, a few routes within the west side will change. Route 40, operating between Patterson to Modesto, will run between the shopping centers on Las Palmas Avenue and Sperry Avenue, ending at the Modesto Transit Center. Routes 45E and 45W will combine to become Route 45, going from Newman to Patterson, then on to Turlock where it will connect with the Turlock Transit Center. Route 45 will no longer service Gustine due to low ridership. All routes will also run on Sundays and depart every hour, rather than every 105 minutes formerly.
The Dial-A-Ride service is also planned to have a major upgrade. A proposed app will allow anyone to book and pay for rides 60 minutes in advance, with a one-way trip cost of $2.50. It will operate longer hours on Sundays and Saturdays as well.
The S Vision 2032 still has several months of work ahead, with finalization, recruitment, and presentations to ensure the best possible service. The changes, providing they are approved, will go into effect February 1.
For more details on The S Vision 2032 and maps of proposed route changes, visit stanrta.org/506/the-s-vision-2032
StanRTA asks for your feedback, so if you have comments or concerns about the upcoming adjustments, submit them at stanrta.org/146/submit-a-comment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.