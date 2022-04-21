State Assembly candidate Joel Campos speaks at Mil's

Joel Campos, candidate for State Assembly District 22, spoke to Patterson residents at Mil’s Bar and Grill on the evening of April 18. Upon Campos’ invitation, John Duarte and Diego Martinez (both running for Congressional District 13), Steven Bailey (a California State Senate candidate), and other state candidates were present to introduce themselves and give their views on audience questions.
Campos spoke for about 13 minutes, introducing himself and explaining his goals, before opening the floor for audience questions. As he recounted, he was born and raised in Modesto, eventually joining the Army National Guard in 2012. He graduated with a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from San Jose State and now works for the San Joaquin Council of Governments as an associate regional planner.
Campos explained that the top three concerns of his campaign are crime and safety, cost of living, and infrastructure. He elaborated on the third pillar: “Whether that’s goods movement, by rail or freeways, or water storage.”
He said that his primary motivation for running is his kids. “I’m concerned for my children. Not only for their safety, but for their education. And I’m not going anywhere. I’m not moving to Texas.” He lives in one of the worse neighborhoods in Modesto and is determined to solve the problem rather than run from it. He continued, “I need to stand up for my kids, I need to stand up for my family, and I need to go to Sacramento and advocate for my community.”
Congressional District 22 encompasses much of Stanislaus County—Modesto, Ceres, Turlock, Patterson, Newman, Gustine, Hilmar, Snelling, Denair, Keyes, Crows Landing, Grayson, and Diablo Grande—and Campos aims to be a Republican advocate for the area. “I’m helping the Stanislaus County Republican Party focus on areas it’s been lacking in the past,” he said.
He added, “I want to tell folks that this is my community. I was born and raised here, I grew up in Stanislaus County. I’m serving my community in the army, I live in my community, I’m raising children in my community, I see what’s happening in my community. I don’t live in this gated community, I see what’s going on.” He continued by saying he thinks the government is disconnected from the community, and he wants to represent in Sacramento the common people of Stanislaus County.
You can contact Joel Campos at his website, campos4assembly.com, as well as at (209) 585-3118 and voteforcampos@gmail.com.
