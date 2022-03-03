Effective March 1, 2022, the requirement that unvaccinated individuals wear masks in indoor public settings will move to a strong recommendation to better align with CDC recommendations.
Universal masking will remain in effect for high-risk settings that include healthcare settings, correctional and detention facilities, public transportation, homeless shelter, long-term care settings and emergency shelters.
Current universal masking guidelines as they pertain to schools and childcare settings will change from to a strong recommendation after March 11.
The CDC and CDPH continue to encourage all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to continue wearing masks indoors.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary said, “Today is an important day for California, one that is driven by the data and the science. We’re seeing extremely encouraging news but one that I know will be received with some trepidation and acknowledging that and giving communities time and space to make decisions based on the thoughtful listening that I know will occur is very important.”
