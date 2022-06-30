California State Parks today announced a $57 million investment for 125 low-income urban and rural communities to expand their access to outdoor experiences at state parks and other public lands.
“People from all over the world visit California to experience our state’s natural wonders, but too many young Californians grow up without access to these invaluable opportunities,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “This grant investment will change that by expanding equity and access so thousands of youth and families can enjoy the immense natural beauty of California.”
Awarded through the new Outdoor Equity Grants Program, the funding helps establish hubs for local activities and trips to natural areas for underserved communities. The program also empowers youth and families with outdoor leadership education, career pathways, environmental justice engagement, and access to nature.
“California State Parks is incredibly proud to announce grant funding to strengthen access to parks and open spaces and contribute to a better quality of life for Californians,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “These programs will turn parks into outdoor classrooms, inspiring a new generation of environmental leadership in California.”
For the first grant cycle of the program, State Parks evaluated 384 grant applications totaling $167.78 million in requests. The $57 million in grants was made available through general funds approved by the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 state budgets.
The full list of grant recipients and projects available online at parks.ca.gov/oep.
Patterson Teen Outdoor Experience Description
Grant amount: $625,141 for a two-year program to conduct the Patterson Teen Experience for residents at and near the Patterson City Hall in Patterson, CA. This program will include approximately 40 activity days in the community for Patterson youth and approximately 40 trips to natural areas for participants during two years of programming.
Activities in the community will include: explore environment/nature career paths; plan service-learning volunteer events and trips; empower young women in outdoor careers; and conduct local service learning projects.
Trips to natural areas outside of the community will include Water Treatment Plant in Patterson; Yosemite National Park (Hetch Hechy); Frank Raines Park; Pinnacles National Park; Best Friends Pet Resort in Patterson; Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno; San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge; California State University, Stanislaus; San Francisco Bay Area Coast; and East Bay Regional Park District in Castro Valley.
Service Learning/Career Pathway/Leadership Opportunities
Eighteen opportunities will be available including participation in Youth Action Commission activities such as river and park clean-ups, meal kit preparations, visits to local senior centers; Youth Leadership Training by California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of Community Involvement at San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area in which upon completion participants receive two-year certification; and opportunities to be youth leaders and assist in program development planning, organization, and peer-mentoring
Grant Partnerships
Public Health Advocates - Facilitation of public input meetings and survey distribution.
Promotoras - Facilitation of Spanish-language public input meeting and Spanish-language survey distribution
Youth Action Committee (YAC) – Local teen leadership club that plans volunteer and service-learning events in Patterson
Invest in Me - Focuses on the empowerment of young women in Patterson through volunteer and service-learning activities.
Naturebridge– Facilitation of educational group trips to the San Francisco Bay coastal areas.
Mentoring -- The City of Patterson aims to provide youth mentorship opportunities with the assistance of local organizations including Rising Sun, the City’s Recreation Department, Public Works, Audubon Society, and the Outdoor Youth Connection program.
The city will select 10 youth who are interested in attending Youth Leadership Training by California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of Community Involvement at San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area to receive a two-year certification that enables them to camp using the famcamp program.
Patterson youth who demonstrate interest and commitment to outdoor topics and activities will also be mentored by the Outdoor Recreation Specialist on an individual basis and guided toward careers in natural resource and environmental professions or active involvement in civic environmental decision-making.
Youth who successfully complete the first semester of the City’s four semester/two-year Outdoor Equity Program will be encouraged to return the following semester as youth leaders who will assist in program planning and organization, as well as peer-mentoring first-time and junior participants.
In 2019, the Outdoor Equity Grants Program was enacted when Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 209. The concept for the grant program began with findings in the 2015 Parks Forward Commission Report stating that State Parks must expand access to parks for underserved communities and urban populations.
Californians shared a similar vision in 2017 during 30 focus groups with over 500 participants for the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
Throughout the state, from heavily urbanized to rural areas, Californians emphasized a desire for multi-generational programs that “bring families together,” activate local parks and take residents with transportation challenges to natural areas outside their communities.
“Delivering services across the state – including in many communities currently without adequate outdoor programs – will make a real, lasting difference in the lives of young people and all residents,” said Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “I am especially excited about empowering young people to explore their leadership potential. It’s one more way the state of California is working to improve the lives of all Californians.”
Four of every 10 Californians have no access to open space within walking distance of their home and six of every 10 Californians live in park-poor neighborhoods. Programs such as the Outdoors Equity Grants Program help advance the “Outdoor Access for All” initiative championed by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the Natural Resources Agency’s “Outdoors for All” initiative. This effort expands outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to expanding access in underserved communities.
For more information call Juliene Flanders or Jason Hayward at 209-895-8080
