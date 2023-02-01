Stephen T. Pedrazzi 75, of Crows Landing, passed away on January 23, 2023, in his home.
He was born to Clement and Shirley (Detwiler) Pedrazzi in La Mesa, California. After Steve graduated from Patterson High School, he joined the Air Force and became a Sergeant. After serving for 6 years, he went on to study Accounting.
Steve married Katherine (Herger) of Patterson and the two have been married for 51 years.
After graduating with his MBA in accounting, he worked for Smith & Parish Farms for a number of years, until he opened his own firm in 1988, The Pedrazzi Company. Where he was proudly working alongside his daughter and granddaughter. He was the Crows Landing Fire Chief for 19 years and then went to serve on the board for the West Stanislaus County Fire District. Steve served on the Patterson Hospital district board for years. He has been currently serving as the President for Central California Child Development Service board. He loved serving his community as well as his clients.
Steve is survived by his wife Katherine, daughter Signa; 2 Grandchildren, Brandon; Giana (Michael); His sister Sandra Ray; Sister and Brother-in-law: Norman and Karen Crow; Kenny and Kathy Herger; Karl and Mary Kay Herger and many beloved nieces and nephews. 2 Grand dogs, Coco and Oliver Bean as well as many rescue cats.
A funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 15, at The Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints in Crows Landing. A private Burial at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In place of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Patterson Township Historical Society Barnstormers, P.O. Box 15, Patterson, CA 95363 or to your favorite charity in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.