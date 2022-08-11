STOP! for school buses

With school starting up again, school buses will be on the streets with frequency, picking up
and dropping off children. They’re hard to miss, between flashing lights and an extended bright
red sign. However, every year negligent or careless drivers injure children crossing the street
from buses. To avoid such accidents, federal law lays out drivers’ duties when buses stop, turn
on their lights and extend the stop sign.
Some school buses will flash yellow lights to warn drivers of an impending stop. You should
slow down and prepare to stop when this happens. The red lights will then turn on, indicating no
vehicle is to pass.
While state laws differ, California laws dictate that on most roads both directions must stop
to allow children to cross. Stops on two-lane and multi-lane roads without dividers mean traffic
on both sides of the line should wait. On a divided highway, the vehicles behind the bus are
required to stop. Drivers going the opposite direction can continue on, but should proceed with
caution.
Ignoring the law may give you up to $1,000 in fines and a year-long license suspension. But
more importantly, it could result in children’s deaths.
Johnny Padilla, speaking on behalf of the Patterson Joint Unified School District, said, “Our
number one priority is our student safety. We encourage our community to be mindful of the bus
stop signs, and that there may be children crossing the street during that time. Please consider
their safety.”
Between fines, suspension, and risking others’ safety, trying to squeeze past a stopped school
bus is never worth it. Always stop for the sign.
