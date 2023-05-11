Stray cat abatement gets funding

Stray cats are everywhere in Patterson. According to residents, their presence can go from benign to annoying to downright troublesome.
“It’s a bit disconcerting to sit in my beautiful back yard and watch the cats do ‘you know what’,” said Barbara Hartsell.
She took her complaint to the city council recently with the hope of inspiring public officials to increase management of stray cats. As it turns out, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency (SASA) is focused on this issue as well.
Executive Director Vaughn Maurice says they’ve received a $238 thousand dollar grant from U.C. Davis for spay and neutering services.
“The grant money is for our Stanislaus County Alternative to Euthanasia (SCATE) program,” said Maurice. “That money is going to be used to spay and neuter not just feral cats, but regular cats and dogs also. But as a part of that progtram, the grant stipulates that we have to take deposits from the person who’s bringing in the animal. they have to take part in it also. And it’s going to $25 for cats, whether its feral or your own, and $50 for dogs.” People who want to participate need to make a reservation to bring the animal in. The animal control agency provides a humane trap that needs to be picked up.
After the spay/neuter procedure, the cats have one of their ears “tipped.” These cats are brought back to the area where they have been living and the ear tip lets concerned citizens know that this cat has already been fixed.
Maurice says the grant money is a welcome addition to their budget, especially during spring time which is known in the animal control world as “Kitten Season.”
“This time of year we spay/neuter about 21 stray cats a day,” he said. “Obviously this an important part of controlling the community cat population but to make the biggest impact, people need to do one thing: stop feeding them!”
Maurice says adult stray cats will not starve to death. They are very opportunistic animals who know how to find food.
“Feeding the strays increases their numbers because a well-fed female cat that has her meals given to her will have a bigger litter of kittens than a lean one that hunts rodents for dinner.”
The Animal Services Agency also encourages the use of deterrents to keep strays away. An ultra sonic solar powered deterrent uses a motion sensor to set off a noise that sends stray cats scurrying. These devices can be found online for between $30-40.
