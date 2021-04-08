Stray cat population control

Best Friends Pet Resort & Canine Academy, Westside Animals for Adoption, and Cat Network of Stanislaus collaborated on a project to help a local business man overwhelmed by a colony of cats next to his business. He loves the cats, but needed to keep the numbers manageable in order to keep them all healthy.
A TrapNeuterReturn project for community cats in Patterson kicked off last Sunday with 11 out of 16 cats in one colony being trapped. Five of those 11 were females. That means about 24 fewer cats living on the streets just this summer.
This was a project made possible thanks to Cat Network of Stanislaus who brought their traps, covers and expertise.
If you would like to get involved in future trapping events in our area, contact Cat Network at 209-735-0604. Donations towards the spay and neuter surgeries are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.