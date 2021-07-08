Street designation in honor of Maddy Houk

Longtime Patterson resident Madeline “Maddy” Houk will soon be memorialized by the city that she served so well before her death in 2018.
At the request of Mayor McCord and the council, city staff prepared a report to begin the undertaking of naming the alley located behind the Patterson Irrigator at 26 North Third Street in memory of Maddy.
At the council meeting on July 6, the council approved an ordinance to designate the alley a street and approved the name “Maddy Houk Street” to honor the impact that she had on her community.
Maddy and her husband Tom moved to Patterson in 1977. She began working at the Irrigator in 1981 and continued until her passing. She was most known for her “Talk Around Town,” “What’s Cookin’,” and “Taking Care of Business” columns.
“Maddy’s name was synonymous with getting the word out,” council member Al Parham told attendees of the July 6 council meeting. He continued by saying, “Very soon there will be a street [with her name] to lead you to the news outlet.”
Tom Houk and Peggy Houk, Maddy’s sister in law, were in council chambers to accept a proclamation read by Parham. The proclamation was authored by Deborah Novelli who was the serving Mayor of Patterson in February of 2018.
The proclamation honors Maddy’s memory with kind words that recall her good character and penchant for volunteerism. Maddy “has been the lifeblood of not only the Patterson Irrigator, but of Patterson itself. Throughout her career she chronicled births, marriages, deaths, recorded the anniversaries of service clubs and shared the accomplishments of Patterson youth.”
Maddy dedicated her time to many organizations, most notably Soroptomist International of which she gained lifetime membership in 2014 after 25 years of service. She “was highly respected and admired by all who knew her and who sought her advice and guidance.” Further, the proclamation reads, “Maddy’s contribution to the betterment of her community is an inspiration to all citizens in Patterson and the Westside.”
The staff report presented to the council states, “It does not appear designating an alley [as a street] would create any requirement to upgrade the alley to a different standard of increased maintenance requirements.”
According to the staff report, designating the alley as a street requires “conferring with relevant agencies, including safety agencies, with the main intent to ensure that the street can be easily identified by its name and that people can be directed to the proper location based on the street name.”
Production of the street sign is expected to cost approximately $70 and will come from the City Council’s budget.
