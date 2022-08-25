Structure fire in Westley

West Stanislaus Fire Protection District station 53 responded to a possible structure fire on Livingston Circle in Westley on August 23 before being joined by crews from Patterson Fire.
The initial report was for a kitchen fire that the resident had attempted to extinguish but was unable to contain.
The crew from Westley arrived on scene, ventilated the apartment, and confirmed the interior was clear of occupants. The resident’s pet cat was rescued from the home with no visible signs of injury or distress.
The fire was largely contained to the kitchen with significant damage to the area nearest the stove.
The mutual aid agreement between Patterson Fire and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District provides all West Side residents access to emergency resources while maintaining coverage across the city and district.
