A structure fire erupted in a old barn that had been repurposed as a private welding business on Sycamore Avenue near Fig Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 3. At approximately 10 a.m. dispatch received the call for a building fire. The multi-agency response included Patterson Fire Department, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, Mt. View Fire, and Cal-Fire. Turlock Fire provided coverage of the City during the incident. The structure downed live power lines as firefighters worked to try to prevent propane and acetylene welding tanks from exploding. The main residence was not damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause was undetermined at the time of this report.

