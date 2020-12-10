A structure fire erupted in a old barn that had been repurposed as a private welding business on Sycamore Avenue near Fig Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 3. At approximately 10 a.m. dispatch received the call for a building fire. The multi-agency response included Patterson Fire Department, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, Mt. View Fire, and Cal-Fire. Turlock Fire provided coverage of the City during the incident. The structure downed live power lines as firefighters worked to try to prevent propane and acetylene welding tanks from exploding. The main residence was not damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause was undetermined at the time of this report.
Structure Fire on Sycamore Avenue
Tags
Cee Cee Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- New council members sworn in and Hometown Hero recognized
- Elementary students return to campus under waiver
- Patterson Police Log from November 23 through November 30
- Wayne Tony Corral: July 31, 1951 - October 2020
- Fangapulotu Leilani Eteaki: November 17, 1972 – November 21, 2020
- Julia Hoxie recipient of Stars and Stripes Award
- Joeseph Gracian Iturreria: February 23, 1951- November 18,2020
- Carol Anita Roper: April 16, 1936 – November 15, 2020
- Cynthia Leija: June 30, 1954 – November 24, 2020
- Rogelio Alberto Camacho Jr.: September 21, 1974 – November 24, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.