Student never missed a day of school

High school senior Shaan Chowdaury has taken perfect attendance recognition to the next level by not missing a single day of school since Kindergarten.
“Shaan has two things he’s done this year,” said PHS Principal Dave Smith. “One, he yelled at me across the gym to turn on the air conditioning because it was hot, and two he has not missed a day of school in thirteen straight years.”
Shaan has attended all possible school day’s, tallying 2,340 days without an absence.
“Obviously, we talk about being in school and how attendance is important to achievement, and Shaan certainly embodies all of those things.”
Shaans’ extracurricular activities include being the Director of Football Operations, a role he expects to keep even after graduation. As the Director, Shaan stayed after school Monday through Friday and even traveled with the team for late night games to operate the field drone, end zone cameras, and to make sure players equipment was game-day ready.
After graduation, Shaan will be attending Modesto Junior College while simultaneously working as an Intern for the Department of Defense Logistics Agency. Once finished at MJC, Shaan hopes to transfer to CSU East Bay where he will major in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations and Supply Chain Management.
“All my days of coming to school are finally paying off,” said Shaan. “It feels pretty good to be acknowledged and I feel really proud of it.”
The last student to be acknowledged for not missing a single day of school since Kindergarten was Shaan’s brother, Shahil, in 2018.
“They have great immune systems,” said their mother, Vikashni Prasad.
