Students at Grayson Elementary seemed to have a bit of a bounce to their step on Friday. That’s because every single one of them got a new pair of sneakers on that day – free of charge. Soles for Kids 209 brought in racks and racks of shoes and each kid was able to pick out the pair they wanted the most.
Principal Janet Lomeli says this event was about more than just giving her students proper footwear. “I think having shoes that are appropriate and make them feel good is a part of succeeding at school,” said Lomeli. “If they’re not thinking about whether their shoes look kind of funky or are falling apart, they can concentrate better on learning. It’s just one less thing that they have to worry about.”
Zachary Days is one of the leaders of the charitable organization that brought this event to Grayson Elementary. He agrees with Lomeli.
“It’s really about confidence,” said Days. “I know when I was young, I liked to have new shoes for the school year. Some students
aren’t able to experience that, and this is what we try to provide. Who doesn’t like new shoes?!”
Each child was brought into a tented area that was set up like a popup store. Volunteers helped each “shopper” navigate their way through the selection.
“We have over 30 volunteers here,” said another organizer, Lisa Days. “Some are from other groups like Rotary and Soroptimists. Members of the Patterson School Board and administration were here volunteering as well. And then people who have helped us raise money throughout the years showed up too.” It’s no coincidence that Lisa and Zachary share the same last name – they are mother and son. Lisa says her sister came up with the idea to create this 501c3 after seeing the success of a similar organization in Las Vegas, where she lives.
“She works at an underprivileged school, and they have a group called Goody Two Shoes that does this same thing,” said Lisa Days. “She rounded up our family members here in the Patterson area and we started Soles for Kids 209. That was five years ago.”
Their goal is to give away about 500 pairs of shoes this year. “We raise money by monetary donations,” said Zachary Days. “All the shoes are purchased by the board members of the charity. We partner with other organizations whenever possible, and we also work with businesses. It’s a benefit for them as well since they get write offs. We’ve been able to purchase shoes for about $20 dollars per pair, but with the rise in costs of everything else we’re up to about $30 now.”
The Days’ say the excitement they see in the students is worth every penny – in fact it’s priceless.
“Peer pressure is very difficult,” said Lisa Days. “They get to leave here with a new pair of brandnamed shoes like Nikes, Adidas or Vans and the kids feel good. These are shoes they want to wear.”
Zachary Days says giving the kids a sense of control about what they want to put on their feet is essential to the success of this kind of event.
“They get to pick out the pair for themselves and they get to choose the color and everything else,” said Zachary Days. “It makes me feel really good. It puts a smile on my face when I see the kids dancing and being super excited. They’re showing them to their friends and comparing them. It just brings me a lot of joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.