Sacred Heart Catholic School art teacher, Helen Hoxie submitted 17 student-created art pieces to the 2022 Young@Art Student Exhibition at Mistlin Gallery, seven of those students have received recognition for their artwork.
According to Hoxie, nearly 200 entries from preschool through high school were submitted to the student exhibition that takes place annually during the month of March.
March is Youth Art Month and is celebrated by the Central California Art Association at Mistlin Gallery. According to the CCA website, children as young as one-year-old are encouraged to create and submit original artwork to be showcased at the Mistlin Gallery. Prizes are awarded in categories divided by age and media and all entrants are celebrated with a reception on the closing day of the show.
Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Mistlin Gallery at 1015 J Street, Modesto to view student submissions through March 26.
The 3rd Thursday Art Walk has returned and will take place on March 17 from 5-8 p.m.
Category 1 - Honorable Mentions
“R Rino” by Jackson Trinta, “Roaming Buffalo” by Paula Barrera
Best of Show - K-5 division
“Tiny Coqui Frogs” by Zoe Gheen
Category 2 - Honorable Mention
“Niagara Falls” by Amelia Genasci
Category 3 - Honorable Mentions
“Koi Pond” by Lauren Anson, “The Grand Canyon” by Nolan Keller,
Category 3 - 3rd place
“Tropical Paradise” by Reese Valentine
The student awards reception is March 26 from 12-2 p.m., friends and family are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.