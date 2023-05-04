Students Still Processing Emotions from Every 15 Minutes Event

Vulnerable, yet grateful, Patterson High School students are dealing with the emotional aftermath of Every 15 minutes.
When Senior Austin Lucas was selected along with a handful of other students to participate in last week’s every 15 minutes, he knew that it would be a good opportunity to help spread an important message, but he didn’t realize just how much it would affect his own life.
Lucas was cast as a drunk driver that killed three other students in front of a packed crowd at the Patterson Community Stadium. Once the cameras were rolling, Austin immediately started to feel the weight of his character.
“I started to experience the guilt that I would be feeling after doing something like that,” said Lucas, who is currently on the Tigers Track & Field team.
“Just to see how you’re looked upon and how it affects not just your life but your parents lives and the victim’s parents lives, it was hard.”
The guilt of being a drunk driver took an even steeper dive for Lucas once he visited the morgue to see the parent’s of fellow student Isaiah Rivera identify his body.
“It was hard to watch. Just seeing his mom and dad burst into tears as they opened the body bag. It was devastating. That experience changed me.”
Austin was taken to the County Jail after leaving the stadium where he was booked, and had the event been real, he could have been facing 17 years to life in prison.
“It definitely encourages you to do the right thing.”
Student Isaiah Rivera was the first victim dead on scene. The crowd of High Schooler’s looked down on the field to see Isaiah’s body gruesomely spread atop the hood of the mock-car collision. Looking as if he was shredded by the windshield, Isaiah Rivera laid spread out with simulated brains and intestines splattered around him.
“I (just kept thinking) that it feels really real,” said Isaiah. “I could hear my mom crying and I was at a loss for words. Just hearing her crying and hearing her emotions, I wanted to hug her so badly and tell her that I was okay.”
The Every 15 minutes program at PHS has been coordinated by Star of Life Award recipient Eddie Thompson for over 20 years. Becoming an EMT in 2003 and working as a Campus Supervisor at PHS, Thompson has grown tired of witnessing tragic incidents involving students.
“I’m willing to do anything to make them think before they act irresponsibly,” said Thompson. “The bottom line is that this is a re-enactment. But I live it in real life. I go to these accident scenes where people drink and drive and I’m getting tired of picking up our kids from the side of the road.”
Eleventh grader Sophia Reichmuth was excited when Thompson offered her the opportunity to be a part of the program as the victim who was airlifted to the hospital. However, Sophia wasn’t prepared for just how much the program would affect her.
“When Eddie was telling us about it, I was so excited and thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of something that can change peoples lives in a good way, but it’s definitely traumatizing,” said Sophia. “Every Night I go to sleep I wake up and think about it. It makes you feel really nervous and anxious thinking about other people. Hearing my mom cry. There’s no words to describe just how much it affects you mentally.”
As for the helicopter ride, Sophia was in such shock from how real the event felt, that she couldn’t tell you much about it, except for how quick the trip was.
“I couldn’t even tell you what color the helicopter was,” said Sophia. “But honestly, it was the fastest way you can ever get to Modesto.”
For best friends Naunet Gutierrez and Riley Fernandez, the Every 15 minute events brought back trauma from a real accident they were involved in last year. “Last year around this time (we) were involved in a car collision,” said Naunet. "(We) weren’t under the influence, it was just something that happened quick but the first thing I saw in my real life crash was blood. I was covered in blood and I wasn’t supposed to make it.”
The duo were on their way home after playing tag with their friends at the park when a bad turn had the car roll into a tree. Though both friends still deal with the post traumatic stress from the event, they felt that their reputation for having been involved in an actual car crash would carry weight with students when they saw them involved in the Every 15 minutes collison.
However, at home, Naunets family was hesitant to let her participate as they themselves recently dealt with the loss of a loved one.
Only four months ago Naunet and her family lost her Brother, their Son, in Southern California just a day before Naunets birthday. With the loss still fresh in the family’s mind, Naunets parents wished that she didn’t participate in the program as a member of the Living Dead that stood on the football field with fake blood watching as the mock accident took place. But a persistent Naunet felt that her participation could make a difference.
“I knew certain people at school knew about our crash and it was something that affected (Riley and I) and they knew that. I just felt that we could make an impact (by being involved.)”A common take away frm student participants is how grateful they felt to return to school and their normal lives.
Riley Fernandez remembers returning to class and seeing a carnation and a note.“ You learn that people really do care about you,” said Riley. “Seeing the messages on your phone after turning it back on. It put things into perspective and we are so thankful for this program no matter how much it hurt, and it really did hurt a lot.” Sophia Reichmuth recalls returning to school and everyone asking how it felt to not have a cell phone for a few days. “It felt out of the ordinary seeing people just laugh and joke and I felt so guilty to feel the way that I did. It’s like, they’ll never understand what I went through. Everyone kept asking how it was to have my phone taken away and I told them, ‘I’m just happy to be back.’ I didn’t miss my phone, I missed them…Life is so short and it can be taken away from you so quickly. I don’t want anybody to ever go through that. I’m definitely a lot stronger than I ever will be after this program.”
