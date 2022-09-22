Residents in the unincorporated area of Crows Landing undertook a sponsored community clean up on September 17. From 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. residents were able to dispose of trash and refuse items and seven forty-yard dumpsters were filled during the day.
In continuation of his efforts to bring this service to every unincorporated community and cut down on illegal dumps within District 5, Supervisor Condit worked with County staff to identify funds to support the effort. In reference to the event, Condit stated: "Thrilled at the success of our second Crows Landing community clean up in a year. It enhances our community pride and discourages illegal dumps. I want to thank our amazing volunteers, Newman Fire Chief Keith Bowen, the Crows Landing Community Service District, and the Orestimba High School Interact Club."
This was the seventh unincorporated community clean up in twelve months.
For additional information please contact: Russell Richards-Fowler (209) 525-6474 or (209) 595-0365.
