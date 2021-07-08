Are you a teen looking for things to do over the summer? Patterson Recreation and Community Services is hosting several free teen events through the summer months at the Hammon Senior Center.
Kicking off the month is the July 8 carnival night. From 7-9 p.m., attendees can enjoy a number of activities and games. For those who enjoy being creative, there will be face painting and tie dye. Others may enjoy the carnival games or the water games. And all will enjoy the food offered.
Talent show auditions also begin on July 8. Submit a video of your talent via email to recreation@ci.patterson.ca.us. Those selected will display their talents at the Thursday night activity on August 5.
Athletic teens may enjoy the field games happening on July 15. There will be a bean bag race, tug-of-war, and relays. Food and drinks are available to those attending.
On July 22, the senior center will host Music in the Park. Music fans will be sure to enjoy the DJ providing live music. Food, drinks, and an ice coffee stand will be provided to enjoy while listening. Ultimate Frisbee is also an option for participants.
While not specifically a teen event, July 24 is the Patterson Healthy Walks events. Starting at 9 a.m. walkers of all ages can participate. Participants walk at their own pace and track their distance.
For the July 29 event, the city is looking forward to holding an Ice Cream Social.
All teen events take place on Thusday from 7-9 p.m. Those interested can register at http://patterson.perfectmind.com.
