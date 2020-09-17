Superintendents Phil Alfano and Veronica Miranda read three public comments to the Board regarding the Washington D.C./New York fundraiser on Sept. 14. Two parents and a student wrote with concerns about the handling of funds that were not used. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students that worked to raise funds canceled their travel plans. After being informed that they would not receive a direct refund, there was confusion and frustration as some students had planned to put the funds raised toward college expenses. Alfano explained to the Board that it is unlawful to return funds raised through an ASB sponsored event directly to students. He also made clear that the eighth-grade trip has not been canceled. Instead, it has been rescheduled. Students will be allowed to travel using the funds previously raised. Families affected have been contacted and will be notified of the legalities by letter. Michelle Bays thanked families for sending letters to the Board to express their concerns and frustration.
County Supervisor Jim DeMartini presented to the Board a Healthy Choices Essay & Art Contest organized by the Health Care Task Force. The contest theme is, “Eat healthy, live long, live strong.” Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to participate in the art contest. The essay contest is open to all junior high students.
Ken Fitzgerald, the Director of Student Support Programs, recognized Celia Huerta for her participation in the Mental Health Awareness events. Huerta’s fifth grade class at Apricot Valley Elementary had the highest participation in the district. Fitzgerald also presented to Board Members some of the activities that students and staff took part in, noting that Ceasar Esquivez and Maria Anaya did a great job planning and executing the event after original plans had to be modified due to the COVID-19 school closure. Fitzgerald also told the Board that Communications Coordinator Johnny Padilla really helped push the events on the district’s social media accounts, which encouraged participation and helped make the event more accessible.
Superintendent Miranda updated the Board on the “bright spots” during the first week of distance learning as well as the issues that were encountered. She said that the “buzz of the students was missed on campus,” but that they were “making the best of the situation.” She applauded parents and staff alike for their patience and determination. She stated that the district is likely to continue to use the virtual Webex platform for Parent University meetings even after school returns to regular attendance because of the success they’ve had in getting families to participate. More than 100 parents have been attending the virtual meetings.
Attendance rates were 90% across all schools, specifying that attendance is being counted as participation in class/homework, and being present in virtual Webex meetings to account for possible tech issues.
Of the 600 IT tickets that were handled during the week, approximately 60% of those were minor issues that were not infrastructure related. (example: students who had forgotten their login information) There was an internal issue with Google’s synching ability that was out of the district’s control, and it was remedied by Google.
A more serious issue that is being addressed is “uninvited visitors in virtual classrooms,” Miranda stated. On Friday, three separate incidents occurred during PHS virtual classes. Two instances of a person or people who are thought by the district not to be Patterson students entered virtual classrooms. Students and teachers were exposed to audible racial slurs and profanity. One instance of vulgar/profane chat messages occurred by a user who was logged in with a Patterson student email. The district is currently investigating these situations. The district has added security measures to only allow users to log in to their respective Webex classes with their student I.D. to help prevent future breaches.
Superintendent Alfano presented a recommendation to the Board to “develop a waiver request” that would be brought to the Board for approval at the Special Meeting to be held on Sept. 21.
Alfano has some concerns about the County’s ability to meet District staff’s testing needs that would be required to open TK-sixth grade classrooms with a blended instructional model. However, he stated, “Just because we apply for the waiver does not mean that we have to execute it.”
Applications for the vacancies on the Board of Trustees in areas one and five will be available online. The Board discussed advertising the Trustee vacancies in the newspaper to increase potential candidates. Due to the tight timelines, applications will be required to be turned in by noon at the District Office on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Board members Ryan Segoviano, Michelle Bays, and Amanda Lozano will review the applicants and interviews will take place at the Oct. 19, 2020, Special Meeting.
Carlos Fierros, Area 3, and Heaven Goins, Area 7, filed for candidacy for the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020, general election and will be declared elected in lieu of election, pursuant to Education Codes 5326, 5328 and 5328.5.
